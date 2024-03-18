Bettors counting on upsets as they put money on long shots this March Madness
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bettors expect a lot of upsets in this year’s NCAA Tournament. They are placing wagers on long shots to win. The First Four is Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. The tournament begins in full Thursday. Recent history has shown some of those fliers can turn into big money. Saint Peter’s made the Sweet 16 two years ago as a No. 15 seed. Last year’s Final Four included a very un-blue-blooded San Diego State, Florida Atlantic and Miami.