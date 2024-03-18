‘Art and science:’ How bracketologists are using artificial intelligence this March Madness

It is time to fill out those NCAA Tournament brackets with the arrival of March Madness. Duke statistics Professor Ezra Miller says an informed fan has perhaps a 1 in 2 billion chance at picking a perfect ballot. Experts say artificial intelligence has been used by bracketologists for years and is always evolving. But AI is no guarantee of success and doesn’t provide some of the critical thinking on details by human beings. The experts say finding the balance between statistical modeling and intuition is ongoing in the hunt for bracket perfection.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

