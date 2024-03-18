An abandoned, burned boat and 2 missing men: South African authorities investigate maritime mystery

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African rescue services searching for a missing charter boat captain are concerned about possible foul play after they discovered his boat burned and abandoned on a beach in neighboring Mozambique. There was no sign of the captain or the unknown man who hired him. The National Sea Rescue Institute raised the alarm over captain John Matambu and his passenger after they didn’t return to Sodwana Bay on South Africa’s northeastern coast. Matambu’s speed boat, Magnum Too, was discovered on a beach and had been almost entirely destroyed by a fire. Matambu’s cousin told local media that a petrol canister and a medical kit were found near the boat.

