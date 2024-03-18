Alleged thief known for targeting intoxicated people in downtown Nashville in custody

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department tracked down and arrested a man who has been allegedly lifting phones and credit cards from bar patrons in downtown Nashville.

MNPD announced on March 13 that they were looking for 32-year-old Joshua Cloyd who had nine outstanding warrants related to multiple thefts in Nashville.

On Nov. 4, 2023, a man realized his phone had been taken while out on Broadway. The phone was used to transfer money to a CashApp account belonging to Cloyd, who then used those funds to purchase a room at the Woodspring Suites in Madison, police said.

Later in January, another man’s phone was stolen, along with his credit cards from the rear pocket of his pants while on Broadway. He discovered the next morning that a withdrawal had been made at a gas station on Trinity Lane and his phone was tracked to the Inn Town Suites, which is also in Madison, the affidavit states.

Cloyd was identified as the suspect through surveillance footage and his CashApp account, according to MNPD. He was arrested on March 15 and booked on eight charges, including two counts of credit card fraud, two counts of theft, and four counts of computer violation fraud. He remains in custody on a $64,000 bond.

