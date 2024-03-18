A woman is arrested in fatal crash at San Francisco bus stop that killed 3 people

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a 78-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash at a San Francisco bus stop that killed two adults and a child and injured an infant who remains hospitalized. Jail records show Mary Fong Lau was booked into jail on Sunday and remained in custody Monday. Lau was charged with three counts of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony reckless driving causing bodily injury, and additional traffic violations. A man and a child were killed at the scene Saturday. The third victim, a woman, later died at a hospital where an infant remains with life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately known if Lau had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

