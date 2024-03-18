2 men plead guilty to killing wild burros in Southern California’s Mojave Desert

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say two men who used high-powered rifles to kill three wild burros in Southern California’s Mojave Desert have pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the shootings. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday that the men wore tactical gear including night vision goggles as they targeted the burros in a remote area northeast of Barstow on Nov. 6, 2021. They could face more than 10 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for July 8. Wild burros are protected under federal law. They are also an iconic symbol of the American Southwest, dating to their days as pack animals during California’s Gold Rush.

