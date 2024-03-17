Video shows man kicking dog out of home; ‘Pepe’ being cared for at Sunrise facility

By Jack Royer, Ruben Rosario

Click here for updates on this story

SUNRISE, Florida (WSVN) — A resilient dog is in for a ruff recovery after a good Samaritan found it wandering on a South Florida street following an attack caught on camera.

Disturbing surveillance video shows a man who appears to be intoxicated kicking a dog out of his house. Literally.

“Get the [expletive] out of my house,” he man is heard saying.

The incident happened overnight Thursday into Friday morning in n Northeast Miami-Dade.

Moments later, the man is seen retrieving a stick, not to play fetch, but to try to shoo the dog out from under a car.

Another man who heard the commotion is seen and coming outside to step in between the pup and the angry guy.

“Get in your house,” the other man is heard saying.

Fortunately, the dog managed to elude any more physical abuse.

Now the canine, since named “Pepe,” is resting peacefully at Saving Sage Animal Rescue in Sunrise.

“This poor dog was being kicked, he was being hit with a stick. It’s really so sad,” said veterinarian Stephanie Tores with Saving Sage Animal Rescue.

Tores made space for Pepe in their overcrowded facility. Now she hopes the abuser is caught.

“We have [Pepe] here, and we barely have enough space for all these dogs at double our capacity,” she said, “but we made some space for him. It’s really sad what happened to him.”

Neighbors told police they know who the man is. Those caring for the dog hope he’s caught.

“We hope that you guys can help us catch this man,” said Tores.

As of late Saturday night, no one has been arrested, as Miami-Dade Animal Services continues to investigate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.