South Sudan shutters all schools as it prepares for an extreme heat wave

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s government is closing down all schools starting Monday as the country prepares for a wave of extreme heat expected to last two weeks. The health and education ministries advised parents to keep all children indoors as temperatures are expected to soar to 113 Fahrenheit, in a statement late Saturday. They warned that any school found open during that time would have its registration withdrawn, but didn’t specify how long the schools would remain shuttered. South Sudan, one of the world’s youngest nations, is particularly vulnerable to climate change with heatwaves common but rarely exceeding 40C.

