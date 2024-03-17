Ohio primary will set up a fall election that could flip partisan control of the state supreme court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is expected to star in this year’s big races for state supreme court seats. During Tuesday’s primary, Democrats will be choosing a candidate to compete for an open seat on a court that will be at the center of fights over redistricting, public education, health care, environmental issues and criminal justice. But it’s abortion that Democrats hope will be a game-changer in a state that has swung from centrist to reliably Republican over the past decade. The Ohio Supreme Court’s 4-3 Republican majority could flip to Democrats’ favor in the fall if the party sweeps the three seats up for election this year.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and CHRISTINE FERNANDO Associated Press

