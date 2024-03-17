Nursing home aide arrested on elderly abuse charges

By WFSB Staff

Click here for updates on this story

EAST LYME, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police say a Waterford man was arrested for assaulting his elderly patient at a nursing home facility in East Lyme.

Police say 44-year-old John Blaise turned himself in on Friday at the East Lyme police department for an active arrest warrant.

The warrant stemmed from a report that was made last November.

The report came from the daughter of an elderly patient at Crescent Point in Niantic. She alleged that her mother had suffered multiple injuries while she was staying at the facility.

According to police the woman put a camera in her mother’s room to monitor the situation. She told police she notified Crescent Point staff of the camera.

According to the arrest warrant the woman showed video of the aide hitting the victim to East Lyme police.

After some investigation it was determined the suspect was John Blaise.

Earlier this month it was determined that the victim died. An autopsy was performed by the office of the chief medical examiner who determined the cause of death was complications of blunt trauma of right and lower extremity with femur fracture.

The chief medical examiner determined their manner of death was an accidental fall and was not the result of the suspect striking her.

Blaise was charged with second degree abuse of persons and assault 3 of an elderly victim. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on March 27.

Crescent Point is owned by Benchmark Senior Living.

Crescent Point at Niantic is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all our residents and employees. As such, we are deeply troubled by the charges brought against a former member of our staff. Abuse or neglect of any kind is not tolerated by our community. The individual was immediately placed on leave once the community learned of the allegations against this individual and was subsequently terminated from employment. The community is working closely with the East Lyme Police Department and the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

David Levesque, Senior Director of Corporate Communications.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.