‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ repeats at No. 1 on the box office charts

“Kung Fu Panda 4” held its No. 1 spot atop the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. Studio estimates released Sunday showed the Universal and DreamWorks Animation movie earned $30 million in ticket sales. “Dune: Part Two” took second place in its third weekend in theaters with $29.1 million, while newcomers failed to break $10 million. Mark Wahlberg’s “Arthur the King,” in third place, made $7.5 million. The pulpy Kristen Stewart thriller “Love Lies Bleeding” made $2.5 million from just over 1,300 locations and “The American Society of Magical Negroes” picked up $1.3 million from just over 1,000 theaters.

