1 dead and 2 injured in active shooter incident in downtown Jacksonville Beach as police search for suspects

By Liz Enochs, CNN

(CNN) — Officials are asking people in the downtown area of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, to shelter in place after an active shooter incident left one person dead and two in stable condition, Sgt. Tonya Tator with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said Sunday evening.

The area will remain shut down until further notice, Tator said, as police search for what they believe are multiple shooters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

