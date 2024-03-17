Suspect arrested in connection with Indianapolis nightclub shooting that left 1 dead, 5 others injured

By Andy Rose and Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with an early Saturday Indianapolis nightclub shooting that left one person dead and five others injured, police said.

Nicholas Fulk, 25, was arrested around 10 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting was reported inside the business in the Broad Ripple neighborhood of Indianapolis around 1:20 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police North District Commander Matthew Thomas said.

Officers who arrived at the scene found five men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until emergency medical services arrived and transported them to a hospital, the police department said. One of the men was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Police later learned a sixth gunshot victim from the incident had transported himself to an area hospital.

All the wounded victims are expected to survive, police said in a release.

“Detectives in IMPD’s Real-Time Crime Center assisted in the investigation by using smart policing technology, such as city and B-Link cameras, automatic license plate readers and various investigative techniques,” the police department said in the release.

“Due to their persistent efforts, they were able to identify Fulk as the alleged suspect,” the release stated.

“All it takes is one person with a firearm and a bad attitude to ruin the peace and fun that is normally enjoyed by all of our visitors,” Thomas said.

Authorities reviewed video footage of the incident and spoke with witnesses Saturday.

Police Chief Christopher Bailey referred to the shooting incident as “deeply disturbing,” in a statement on Facebook.

“The responsibility to provide a safe experience inside these businesses relies on the individual managers and operators. While the majority of establishments in Broad Ripple, including bars and restaurants, adhere to the agreed upon community standards, some do not and should be held accountable,” Bailey said.

“It takes all of us working together to provide safe communities for all,” the chief added.

The Indianapolis incident was one of 77 mass shootings to unfold in the United States within the first three months of 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the nonprofit defines a mass shooting as one during which four or more people – not including the shooter – are hurt or killed.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Braden Walker and Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.