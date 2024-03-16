Women’s Super League game between Chelsea and Arsenal delayed due to sock snafu

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — A Women’s Super League (WSL) clash between Chelsea and Arsenal on Friday was delayed by half an hour after the Gunners were forced to change their socks because they were the same color as those worn by Chelsea.

Both teams initially wore white socks, contrary to regulations which require each team to wear different colors. Arsenal, as the away team, was eventually forced to source black socks from Chelsea’s merchandise store and cover the branding with tape.

Once the game began, Chelsea consolidated its spot as the league leader with a 3-1 victory over third-placed Arsenal in front of the Blues’ biggest ever crowd at Stamford Bridge for a women’s soccer game.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall later admitted to broadcaster Sky Sports that he had “no idea” why his players were wearing the wrong socks, adding that the delay didn’t affect their performance since it was “the same for both teams.”

Star forward Lauren James opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 14th minute, beating two defenders and rifling the ball towards Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger who attempted to parry it back as it looped over her and into the net.

Just six minutes later, Sjoeke Nüsken doubled Chelsea’s lead after latching onto Cuthbert’s pass in the box and nudging the ball into the net. Nüsken completed her brace before halftime, her back deflecting Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s shot into the net and giving Chelsea a 3-0 lead.

A consolation goal in the 86th minute gave Arsenal small hope, but the Gunners were unable to launch any late offensive.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes praised her team’s dominant performance afterwards but told broadcaster Sky Sports that she was “gutted” for Arsenal’s kit man.

“It’s so easy to have a dig but I’m gutted for him because they’re new people, it’s the last thing he probably wanted,” said Hayes. “If we had a change of socks then I would have put them on for us.

“It didn’t derail us whatsoever,” she added. “The girls delivered the exact performance I was looking for … they were all magnificent.”

