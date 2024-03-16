Power restored for the majority of Black Hills Energy customers impacted by outages

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Black Hills Energy says the majority of their customers, who experienced power outages caused by heavy, wet snow in recent days, now have their power restored.

These outages were primarily impacting customers in Cañon City and Cripple Creek, areas that were hit with over a foot of snow. After multiple days of efforts by Black Hills Energy crews to restore power, only folks in more rural areas of Cañon City remain without power, according to Black Hills Energy.

In these areas, some of Black Hills Energy's power lines are several miles away from main roads and restoration work has been slow-going because poor conditions are preventing their trucks and equipment from getting to the power lines.

Black Hills Energy says they are using specialized equipment like snowmobiles and ATVs to assess and repair damage to the system. In some cases, their crews are on foot, hiking through deep snow, carrying tools and materials to the site to make repairs.

They say they will continue to work through the weekend to restore service and appreciate the patience of these customers as they continue to work safely to restore power. As a reminder, if you’re without power currently, Black Hills Energy asks that you call the customer service number at 888-890-5554.