Oregon beats Colorado 75-68 for final Pac-12 Tournament title and NCAA Tournament berth

LAS VEGAS (AP) — N’Faly Dante, playing with a bruised tailbone, made all 12 of his shots and scored 25 points, and Oregon secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by defeating Colorado 75-68 on Saturday night to end the Pac-12 Conference era. By winning the conference tournament, fourth-seeded Oregon extended its postseason because the Ducks weren’t projected to receive an at-large invitation to the 68-team field. This was the Ducks’ sixth Pac-12 Tournament championship and first since 2019. Third-seeded Colorado is expected to receive an at-large bid. The Buffaloes’ eight-game winning streak ended.

