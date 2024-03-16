Maui’s mayor prioritizes housing and vows to hire more firefighters after Lahaina wildfire
By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Maui’s mayor says he is prioritizing housing, evaluating evacuation routes and hiring more firefighters as his Hawaii community recovers from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Mayor Richard Bissen outlined the steps in emotional remarks Friday more than seven months after the Aug. 8 wildfire killed 101 people in the historic town of Lahaina. He kicked off his address by saying “the state of the county is heartbroken.” He paused several times throughout his 45-minute speech to collect himself as he spoke of those who died and of the heroism and sacrifices of residents and county employees.