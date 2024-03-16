India’s Bengaluru is fast running out of water, and a long, scorching summer still looms

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Bengaluru in southern India is witnessing an unusually hot February and March, and in the last few years, it has received little rainfall in part due to human-caused climate change. Water levels are running desperately low, particularly in poorer regions, resulting in sky-high costs for water and a quickly dwindling supply. City and state government authorities are trying to get the situation under control with emergency measures such as nationalizing water tankers and putting a cap on water costs. But water experts and many residents fear the worst of the heat for this year is still to come in April and May.

