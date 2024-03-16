Illinois primary features competitive congressional races in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (AP) — Voters are set to cast their ballots to decide competitive U.S. House races during the Illinois primary. Democratic incumbents in at least two Chicago-area races are locked in energetic challenges in the strongly Democratic territory. U.S. Rep. Danny Davis faces one of the toughest reelections of his long political career. Tuesday’s five-way primary pits him against progressive, anti-violence activist Kina Collins and Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin. U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is also being challenged by Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez. Lopez is the congressman’s first primary challenger since 2018, when he first won office.

