LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaelen House scored 19 points and dished eight assists to help lead sixth-seeded New Mexico to a 74-61 win over Colorado State to earn a berth in the Mountain West Conference championship game. The Lobos will face fifth-seeded San Diego State, which knocked off top-seeded Utah State, in the title game.

