A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels saw an explosion detonated near a ship in the Gulf of Aden, potentially marking their latest assault on shipping through the crucial waterway leading to the Red Sea. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said the blast struck early Sunday as the ship passed Aden, the port city in southern Yemen home to the country’s exiled government. The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks in the same area, disrupting energy and cargo shipments through the Gulf of Aden. The rebels did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, though it typically takes the Houthis several hours before acknowledging their assaults.