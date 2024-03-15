Weekly ski trip turns into overnight ordeal when about 50 women get stranded in bus during snowstorm

DENVER (AP) — A weekly ski trip for about 50 women from the Denver area turned into an overnight ordeal when their bus got stuck in a snowstorm behind jackknifed semi tractor-trailers on their way back from Vail. One woman called it a test of perseverance and patience, but she says they got to know one another better, helped a couple of women with medical issues and made it home safely after 22 hours. Brenda Djorup says they did run out of food and water for a time and were limited in their use of the bathroom, but the women looked after each other.

By AMY BETH HANSON and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.