Trump White House official Peter Navarro asks Supreme Court to stave off contempt sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump White House official Peter Navarro appealed to the Supreme Court Friday to allow him to stay out of prison as he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction. Navarro is due to report to a federal prison next week, after an appeals court ruled he probably wouldn’t be able to overturn his conviction for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro has maintained that he couldn’t cooperate with the committee because former President Donald Trump had invoked executive privilege, though lower courts have rejected that argument.

