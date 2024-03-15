Things to know about Uber and Lyft saying they will halt ride-hailing services in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lyft and Uber have said they will halt operations in Minneapolis because of a new city ordinance that increases wages for app-based drivers. It is the latest salvo in a longtime fight between gig economy workers and the tech giants. The city’s council vote to overrode a mayoral veto means the ride-hailing companies must pay drivers the equivalent of the local minimum wage. That is currently $15.57 an hour. It’s not the first time members of the city council have advocated for a driver pay raise, nor is the issue exclusive to the city or the state.

By MARK VANCLEAVE and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

