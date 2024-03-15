Some Southern Coloradans face ongoing power outages due to heavy winter storm

CASCADE, Colo. (KRDO) -- As snow remains piled on Southern Colorado homes, roads and cars, there are pockets of Southern Colorado experiencing ongoing power outages.

As of Friday evening, Colorado Springs Utilities is working to restore power for a few dozen customers near the Manitou Springs area.

However, Black Hills Energy is reporting over 400 confirmed outages in Canon City. Customers in Canon City tell KRDO13 they are trying to stay warm, keep their food from going bad and clear their driveways.

Friday morning, KRDO13 spoke with residents in Cascade, Colorado dealing with outages.

"[Power] went off about 7:30-8:00 last night," said Rob Watson. "Hasn't been on since."

Watson said he was excited about the moisture provided by the storm, and he was waiting out the conditions.

"I've seen crews out looking around, trying to figure out what's causing it. It's just about 30 plus houses in this area I've heard," said Watson.

Throughout today, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has narrowed in on those causes and restored power to many areas, including Rob's street.

Black Hills Energy told customers power would be restored by 6:00 Friday night, however they're worried that time will be pushed back.

You can check the status of Black Hills Energy outages and Colorado Springs Utilities outages on their respective websites.