Simpson and Lampkin have double-doubles, Colorado beats Utah 72-58 in Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 18 points and tied his career high with 10 rebounds, Eddie Lampkin added 17 points and 12 boards and No. 3 seed Colorado beat Utah 72-58 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. Colorado, which has won seven in a row, plays second-seeded Washington State in the semifinals. Cody Williams, who hadn’t played since he injured his ankle in a win over Utah on Feb. 24, returned from a four-game absence and finished with six points on 3-of-9 shooting and three rebounds in 24 minutes. Branden Carlson and Hunter Erickson scored 13 points apiece and Cole Bajema added 10 for No. 6 seed Utah

