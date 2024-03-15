Senegal’s top opposition leader to address supporters in election campaign after months in prison
By BABACAR DIONE and JESSICA DONATI
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s top opposition leader is expected to speak publicly, a day after his release from prison ahead of the country’s March 24 election. Ousmane Sonko’s release late on Thursday night triggered a mix of jubilation and political uncertainty on the streets of the capital, Dakar. His supporters are waiting to see if he’ll be allowed to run in this month’s presidential elections. Sonko, a charismatic former tax collector and mayor of the southern city of Ziguinchor, is seen as as the main challenger to President Macky Sall’s ruling party. He has fought a prolonged legal battle to run for president in the upcoming election, but has been barred from running.