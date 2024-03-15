School shooter’s parents could face years in prison after groundbreaking Michigan trials

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan school shooter will be sentenced on the same day, April 9, for the deaths of four teenagers in 2021. They could face years in prison. Meanwhile, the affected families want to see more change rise out of the Oxford High School shooting. James Crumbley was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Thursday night, the same four charges the boy’s mother Jennifer was found guilty of in February. Prosecutors say he failed to safely secure a gun at home and ignored Ethan Crumbley’s declining mental health. Steve St. Juliana, who lost his 14-year-old daughter Hana, says America can put people on the moon but “can’t keep our kids safe in schools.”

By ED WHITE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

