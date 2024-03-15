Officials warn AT&T customers may struggle to reach 911

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says that AT&T has notified 9-1-1 centers in Colorado of possible issues with their customers being able to call 9-1-1.

CCSO says that if you need 9-1-1 and can’t get through on voice, attempt texting 911 or try Wi-Fi calling. They believe the issues are storm-related and they are working to get the issue resolved.

The El Paso and Teller County 911 Authority says that they received the same message and encourage residents to have a backup way to contact 911.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that they are aware of the issue in Nebraska and Colorado. They say that the El Paso County 911 systems are operating as normal and are not impacted. Individual AT&T users may have issues making ANY calls. If you are impacted, try using WiFi calling or landline.