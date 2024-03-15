Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana arrested in California

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say the mother of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in 2022 has been arrested in California after nearly two years on the run. Police say U.S. Marshals found and arrested Dejaune Anderson in Arcadia, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, on an October 2022 warrant out of Washington County charging her with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. The body of Cairo Ammar Jordan was found inside a suitcase in a wooded area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, in April 2022.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.