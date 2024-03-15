Internet gambling revenue continues to soar in New Jersey. In-person revenue? Not so much.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Internet gambling revenue continues to soar in New Jersey, where online casinos are accounting for a growing share of the betting pie. Atlantic City’s casinos and their online partners won $182 million in internet bets in February. Sports betting also did well in a month that included the Super Bowl. Those forms of gambling helped the casinos, racetracks that accept sports bets and their online partners take in over $461 million in February, an increase of 12% from February 2023. But the news was not all good: Atlantic City’s nine casinos won $211.5 million from in-person gamblers, down 1.6% from a year earlier.

