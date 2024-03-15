Impact of Kansas bill that would ban ‘gender transition treatments’

By Alex Love

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — Kansas could soon join Missouri and 21 other states in banning gender reaffirming care. The ‘Help Not Harm’ act passed in the Kansas House of Representatives today and now heads to the state senate.

Kansas House Republicans argue this bill will protect children from what they call irreversible damage from gender reassignment surgeries.

However, those who have gone through medical treatment like this believe the bill is only going to harm LGBTQ youth in the state.

The bill, approved today by the state house, bans health care providers from giving minors gender-affirming care such as surgeries, puberty blockers, and other social transitioning treatments.

State money would not be allowed to be used on this care, and doctors could risk being sued or have their licensed revoked if they still do it.

The legislation was championed by House Speaker Dan Hawkins, House Majority Leader Chris Croft, and Speaker Pro Tempore Blake Carpenter.

This worries people like Landon Patterson, who is a transgender woman that received gender-affirming care while growing up.

Patterson believes this kind of healthcare made her feel more accepted, leading her to become who she wanted to be. She believes it saved her life, physically and mentally.

Adding, the law already requires parents to be involved every step of the way and most treatments are not irreversible like the state claims. Which is why this should stay between patients and their doctors.

“The bill keeps stating things like irreversible and I think they’re referring to bottom surgeries, top surgeries, but nobody under 18 is doing that,” Patterson said. “Surgents aren’t even allowed to do that until a patient is old enough. So, this whole thing of 10-year-olds are getting irreversible surgeries is not true.”

Other LGBTQ activist groups like Johnson County Pride released a statement.

“We believe health and medical conversations, choices, and/or treatments are best advised by certified Medical and Mental Health Professionals. Legislators should not be undermining empirical research, advice, or entire professional industries in such a negatively impactful way. Thank you for the Legislators who continue to fight against this bill and others like it. We stand with our LGBTQ+ youth. Know you are valid and you matter.”

This bill still needs to pass through the senate before it can become law. However, Governor Laura Kelly indicated she would veto it if brought to her desk.

