Hundreds of people in Mexico City stretch out for a ‘mass nap’ to commemorate World Sleep Day

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Those walking through the milling streets of downtown Mexico City were greeted with a strange and sleepy sight. Touting bright blue yoga mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, hundreds of Mexicans laid sprawled out on the ground at the base of the city’s iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap. Dubbed the “mass siesta,” the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day. It was also meant to be a protest to push for sleep to be considered an essential part of health and wellness.

