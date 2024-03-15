Hong Kong jails 12 people for over the storming of the legislature in 2019 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has sentenced 12 people to prison Saturday over the storming of the city’s legislative council building at the height of the anti-government protests in 2019. The storming on July 1, 2019 — the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China — was one of the most chaotic episodes of the massive protests. Handing down the sentences Saturday, judge Li Chi-ho said the legislature holds a unique constitutional status and the event was serious with a far-reaching impact. The case also involved two other defendants who were reporters and convicted for unlawful entry into the legislature. The two were fined by Li.

