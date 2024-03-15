‘High & Low — John Galliano’ explores the rise and fall of a controversial designer

NEW YORK (AP) — The new documentary “High & Low — John Galliano” covers all the complexities of the famous British designer, one of the most celebrated and controversial figures in the fashion industry. The film is directed by Kevin Macdonald and in theaters this week. It features candid interviews with Galliano and fashion icons Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Penelope Cruz, Kate Moss and Charlize Theron. The Associated Press talked to Macdonald about Galliano’s rise and fall and why many friends and fans stayed loyal to him despite his conviction in an antisemitism trial in France.

