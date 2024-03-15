Help victims of the Midwest tornadoes

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Storms and tornadoes tore through parts of Indiana and Ohio on Thursday night, leaving death and destruction in their wake. At least three people are dead and dozens more are injured. Those numbers are expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

Officials believe a “likely tornado” killed three people in Logan County, Ohio, where witnesses described “complete devastation.”

The storms’ full toll will not be clear for hours, but organizations are on the ground giving help.

