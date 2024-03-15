Former Vice President Mike Pence says he’s not endorsing Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence said in an interview with Fox News. Pence ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination but dropped his bid before voting began. The decision makes Pence the latest in a series of senior Trump administration officials who have declined to endorse their former boss. While Republican members of Congress and other GOP officials have largely rallied behind Trump, a vocal minority has continued to oppose his bid. When Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Pence was forced to flee as rioters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”

