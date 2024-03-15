English women’s league showdown delayed by teams wearing matching socks

LONDON (AP) — A top-of-the table English Women’s Soccer League game with a crowd of nearly 33,000 has suffered a delayed kickoff in London because the teams had matching socks. Arsenal turned up at Chelsea with the same-colored white socks. That forced the referee to delay the start. Arsenal Women ended up going into the Chelsea megastore at Stamford Bridge and buying black socks. They used tape to try and hide the Chelsea and Nike logos. Arsenal’s kit is made by adidas. They started 30 minutes late. Former England international Karen Carney, who played for both clubs, told Sky Sports, “It’s embarrassing.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.