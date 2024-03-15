Biden backs Schumer after senator calls for new elections in Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expressing support for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the senator called for new elections in Israel. It’s the latest sign that the U.S. relationship with its closest Middle East ally is careening toward fracture over the war in Gaza. Schumer said earlier in the week that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “lost his way” and warned that “Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah.” Biden is a longtime supporter of Israel but there have been growing strains as the Palestinian death toll continues to grow after months of war.

