As the rumble of tractor protests grows, the EU offers more environmental concessions to farmers
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has proposed weakening even more climate and environmental measures in the bloc’s latest set of concessions to farmers apparently bent on continuing disruptive tractor protests until the June EU elections. The move Friday has angered environmentalists across the 27 nations. The Commission proposed to further loosen rules imposed on agriculture which they once said were inherent parts of the bloc’s strategy to become climate neutral by 2050. The Commission claims that the overall goals that have made the EU a global green champion remain intact.