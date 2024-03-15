All 5 attackers killed, ending Somalia hotel siege in which 3 soldiers died

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Security forces in Somalia say they have killed all five attackers who laid siege to a hotel in a normally secure area of the capital. Police say three soldiers were killed and 27 people injured in the attack Thursday night on the SYL Hotel in Mogadishu. The Somali extremist group al-Shabab said on Telegram on Thursday that its fighters managed to penetrate the hotel, which is not far from the presidential palace and is patronized by government officials. Attacks in the seaside capital had declined in recent weeks as security was beefed up. Al-Shabab, which opposes Somalia’s central government, has been responsible for many deadly attacks on hotels and other places in the past.

