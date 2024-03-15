Acid attack survivor reacts to murder-for-hire plot bombshell

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU (KITV) — The woman who was attacked with acid outside a Mililani gym in April 2023 spoke with Island News following the revelation from Honolulu Police that the Ala Moana acid attack in January 2024 may have been a part of a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by her alleged attacker.

Paul Cameron’s first acid attack victim, Davina Licon, said she is shocked by the turn of events. Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators uncovered what they believe is a murder-for-hire plot, connecting two Oahu acid attacks over the past year.

“It really does speak to his character and like, just what type of person he is like if he’s willing to go like the length to take a person’s life just to try and make it look like he didn’t commit the first attack,” she said. “Like it’s crazy. He’s willing to take someone’s life just like save himself.”

Licon is a bodybuilder who survived a brutal assault in April 2023 outside a Mililani 24-Hour Fitness. She was just two weeks out from a bodybuilding competition when police say Cameron, an acquaintance of Licon, threw acid on her, burning more than 30% of her body.

“I hope people realize like who he is when they see what kind of monster he is,” she added.

Licon said she feels horrible for the second acid attack victim Danying Zhang, who was walking near the Ala Moana Planet Fitness when a man connected to Cameron burned her face and body, putting her in critical condition.

The suspect in the Ala Moana acid attack, Sebastian Mahkwan, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit attempted murder in the first degree.

Cameron has been charged with accomplice to attempted murder in the second degree, accomplice to assault in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit attempted murder in the first degree.

