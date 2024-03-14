Woman struck, killed by truck while walking dog in south Las Vegas

By Rachel Zalucki

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday evening while walking her dog in the southern valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred on East Shelbourne Avenue, west of Rancho Destino Road around 6:32 p.m. Officers at the scene determined that a 1997 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Shelbourne, while a woman was walking her dog, also headed west.

The front of the Ford truck collided with the rear of the 56-year-old woman, projecting her southwest onto a piece of “undeveloped desert area.”

Arriving medical personnel transported the woman to UMC Trauma Center by ambulance, where she would later die. The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

“Glare from the setting sun is likely a contributing factor in the collision,” police noted in a release.

The release continued, “The pedestrian’s death marks the 39th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2024. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.”

