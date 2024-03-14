Woman charged with buying guns used in Minnesota standoff that killed 3 first responders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities say a woman has been charged with illegally buying guns used in the killings of three Minnesota first responders in a standoff at a home in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. A U.S. Attorney says Thursday that 35-year-old Burnsville woman conspired with the shooter between Sept. 21 and Jan. 25 to illegally get him guns. Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were slain during the Feb. 18 standoff. Their memorial service two weeks ago drew thousands of law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics. Investigators say a man opened fire without warning after lengthy negotiations, then later killed himself. There were seven children in the home at the time.

