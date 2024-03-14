This horse was on the verge of death. His healers threw him a birthday party

By Brendan King

ASHLAND, Virginia (WTVR) — On February 28, New Kent County authorities seized two severely malnourished horses named Charlie and Remy from a cruelty situation.

They reached out to Richmond Animal Care and Control and the RACC Foundation for help.

The horses were then sent to Woodside Equine Clinic in Ashland for rehabilitation. At one point, the veterinarian didn’t know if Charlie would survive.

“My jaw dropped. I have never seen a horse as skinny as Charlie that was still alive. He was only 695 pounds. Just to give you an idea, typically horses range closer to 1500 pounds,” RACC Director Christie Chipps-Peters recalled.

Despite being on the verge of death, Charlie stood up and survived. Charlie is a former racehorse, and Chipps-Peters was able to find out that his birthday is Wednesday, March 13.

To celebrate his resiliency and fight to survive, Woodside Equine Clinic and RACC held a 24th birthday celebration for Charlie including both cake for humans and horses, carrots, streamers, and party hats.

“It’s a random Wednesday and we’re throwing a horse a birthday party. I think that if you can harness the good and celebrate the beauty in life, it just makes everybody happier. It fills your soul and your heart and keeps you going another day,” Chipps-Peters said.

Charlie and Remy are both recovering at Woodside. Charlie has since gained 75 pounds and both should be discharged on Monday.

RACC will continue caring for the horses until they are able to be adopted.

