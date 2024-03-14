Teller County facing power outages due to winter storm

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County area is seeing non-stop snowfall thus making travel in and around the area challenging today.

Due to the winter storm, scattered power outages are taking place with more than a dozen customers without power in Teller County.

At this time, Black Hills Energy is reporting that dozens are without power in Cripple Creek and more than 500 customers are without power near Canon City as well.

Core Electric Cooperative, which serves portions of Teller County, has over 100 crews working right now working to restore power.

They say the big concern is this heavy wet snow building up on a power line.

If you do come across a downed line, they say to always assume it is live, stay as far away as possible, and report the area online.

“We really had days to prepare and get ready for this big storm. Now, what we're seeing across our service territory is smaller, but more spread out outages. Our crews are out there fighting through the storm. They're fighting through bad road conditions to get to the places they need to get to make those repairs,” Amber King, Core Electric Cooperative Communications Manager, said.

Utility providers are urging people to have an emergency kit and backup chargers for medical devices and phones today.

Electric officials say their crews are working around the clock, but right now there is no timeline on when the power will be restored for people in Teller County.

To view or report an outage, click here.