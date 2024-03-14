South Korea, Mexico, Britain and Alabama are among MLB’s scheduled stops in 2024

CHICAGO (AP) — Beginning with its ninth international opener, Major League Baseball is traveling all over the world in 2024. Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers play Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea. The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies meet in a two-game series at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in Mexico City. Bryce Harper and the Phillies face Pete Alonso and the Mets in a two-game set at London Stadium in the British capital. A Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, also is among the dates to remember for the upcoming season.

