Snowstorm downs trees, power lines causing roadblocks and potential damage

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Abbigail Lynes woke up Thursday morning to find a tree in her backyard had fallen onto her Manitou Springs home.

“The snow just got way too heavy and it just kind of fell,” Lynes said of the tree. “I know two of the boys that live here heard it early this morning.”

Although she said it didn’t damage the home, it wasn’t the only tree to break under the foot and a half of heavy snow.

“We've had at least three or four branches break off on that side of the house and then a couple more on the other, so we've had a lot of trees damaged in the snow,” she said.

And it wasn’t only in Manitou Springs. KRDO13 viewers throughout Colorado Springs sent pictures of downed trees and branches, blocking roads, sidewalks or even taking out power lines.

The City of Manitou Springs said to call its public works hotline at 719-685-2639 for any trees or branches that have fallen on the public right-of-way, like streets and sidewalks. The City of Colorado Springs has a similar policy and asks residents to contact City Forestry or the Colorado Springs Police Department if it’s an emergency. Both local governments said any downed tree or branch on private property is the owner’s responsibility.

KRDO13 viewers have also reported downed wires. Colorado Springs Utilities said if anyone sees a downed wire to not touch it, stay at least 35 feet away from it or anything it touches and to report it by calling 719-448-4800.

These conditions create problems for essential workers who still have to go out in severe weather, like plows, emergency vehicles and postal drivers.

“I do the downtown area and Minnehaha, so some of the trickier spots,” said Eric Frederickson, a United States Postal Service worker of 18 years. “It's challenging, especially when some of the roads don't get as much plowing as the other roads. You just kind of make a judgment call at each one and do your best.”

Frederickson said he’s used to these weather conditions but unforeseen obstacles, like downed trees and power lines, can make his job difficult.

“Trees down and limbs down, and you got to poke wires over the top to get through, so it's tricky,” he said. “There's a couple of spots where you have to pull up and you can't make it any further, so you have to back down and try again. It’s a little creative.”