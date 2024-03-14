Belgian defense minister says a platoon will be dismantled because of serious violence, harassment

BRUSSELS (AP) — A platoon of about 30 soldiers belonging to Belgium’s armed forces will be dismantled after serious cases of violence and harassment surfaced last year. Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder says she was informed of the violence within the Fourth Engineer Battalion by a relative of a victim. She says investigations were immediately launched into serious acts of violence during hazing sessions featuring “sexism, racism, extremism.” Several people have already been placed under protection, while suspects have been dismissed or transferred to other units.

