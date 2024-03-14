Senators warn more visas are urgently needed for Afghans who aided the US in the war
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and REBECCA SANTANA
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators from both major political parties are urging congressional leaders to ensure that more visas are made available to Afghans who worked alongside U.S. troops in America’s longest war. The senators say an additional 20,000 visas are needed before the end of the fiscal year in September. The special immigrant visa program allows eligible Afghans who helped Americans despite risk to themselves and their loved ones to apply for entry into America with their families. While the program has existed since 2009, the number of applicants skyrocketed after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.